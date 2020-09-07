Zimbabwe: Mary Mubaiwa Undergoing Life Saving Treatment - Lawyer

Embattled former wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Mary Mubaiwa is reportedly unwell and undergoing a life saving treatment, her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa has told the court.

Mtetwa told the court that Mubaiwa was walking around with a catheter to drain stuff from her hand while receiving her treatment.

"The accused has not fully done her treatment and she is walking around with a catheter draining stuff from her hand," she said.

Mubaiwa's trial in which she is accused of assault failed to kick off due to the absence of the prosecutor.

Her sickness is alleged to have emanated from the injuries she sustained in the White City bombing in Bulawayo in the run-up to the July 2018 elections.

Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa postponed Mubaiwa's trial to the 30th of November.

Meanwhile, Mubaiwa was also remanded to 30 November in another case in which she is being charged of attempted murder for 'trying to kill' her ex husband while he was battling for his life in South Africa.

