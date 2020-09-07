Zimbabwe: No Private Kombi Return Post Covid-19 - Govt

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Secretary, Nick Mangwana has indicated that private commuter omnibuses will not return on the road in the post COVID-19 period, in a development that will make the government-run Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) the sole public transport operator.

In a post shared on Twitter over the weekend, Mangwana said the country should never go back to the unregulated transport system.

"As we gradually ease down the lockdown measures we have experienced since 30 March 2020, we should never go back to the unregulated Kombi anarchy of yesteryear. We can't have the indignity from loutish behaviour which degrades women and disregards courtesy to others," wrote Mangwana.

However, ZUPCO is struggling to meet the demand with commuters being forced to spend hours queuing for pickup.

With schools billed to open on 14 September for Cambridge Examination classes and on 28 September 2020 for Zimsec Examination classes, fears are ZUPCO will likely choke out of pressure.

But ZUPCO chief executive officer, Everisto Madangwa was recently quoted saying that the parastatal has already put a special arrangement for the education sector.

"We are readying ourselves for the re-opening of schools so that come schools opening our fleet will be ready to transport them to and from school. We will actually have a special arrangement reserved for all the students and teachers," said Mr Madangwa.