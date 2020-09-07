Zimbabwe: Massive Boost for Chitungwiza Soup Kitchen

7 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The popular Chitungwiza Soup Kitchen last week got a shot in the arm after a local bakery donated mealie-meal and bread towards the feeding of vulnerable people including children in Harare's dormitory town.

NatBake donated five tonnes of mealie meal and bread as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, NatBake general manager Edmore Kanhukamwe said his company was aware of the difficulties during the current Covid-19 pandemic hence the donation.

"We understand how difficult it is especially this period of Covid-19 for voluntary organisations such as this one to mobilize resources and feed a constituency like the one Ms. Murozoki is taking care of, and this is why NatBake is donating (5) five tonnes of mealie meal to add to what is here." said Kanhukamwe

In her acceptance speech founder of the soup kitchen registered as Kuchengetana Trust, Samantha Murozoki said she was overwhelmed by NatBake's gesture.

"I am highly overwhelmed by the gesture shown by NatBake. With the donation it eventually means that I will not be worried for the next month," said Murozoki

She says they serve 3000 meals a day, starting with porridge in the morning and later they serve sadza around 3pm.

The Soup kitchen became talk of town in April when the Government imposed the 21 day lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

