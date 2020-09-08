Nigeria: 60 Injured As Gunmen's Attempt to Abduct Lagos Monarch Fails

No fewer than 60 persons were injured after a group of armed hoodlums suspected to be land grabbers invaded Isiu palace in Ikorodu area of Lagos State in an alleged attempt to abduct the newly-installed monarch, Oba Olukayode Raji.

The suspected gang members were said to have shot sporadically at the palace and members of the community.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the monarch was given the staff of office by the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Wale Ahmed, on August 24, 2020.

The king said his son was among those injured by the hoodlums who numbered in dozens and armed with several dangerous weapons during the September 6 incident.

Oba Raji narrated that: "Suddenly, we started seeing strange faces as many boys were coming closer to the palace with different weapons in their hands.

"While they moved closer, they started shooting. One of my sons was wounded in the process. My house, my car and many people who came to pay homage to me were also wounded. More than 60 people were shot."

He further divulged that those who sustained serious injuries have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Oba Raji said he contacted the Divisional Police Officer and the Area Commander for assistance.

According to him, "They responded very late, but later sent their officers to patrol the community. However, three suspects have been arrested so far."

The monarch, however, called on community leaders and indigenes to join hands together and solve land matters to ensure peace within the communities.

He also urged the Lagos State Government to intervene by beefing up security in the area to avoid re-occurrence.

All efforts to reach the newly appointed state Police Spokesman, DSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, before filling this report proved abortive.