Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 155 to 55,160

Nigeria has recorded 155 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 55,160 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 42 new cases; Plateau, 25; Rivers, 16; Ebonyi, 10; Abia, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), nine each; Osun, seven; Katsina and Kaduna, six each; Ekiti and Taraba, four each; Edo, three; Anambra and Akwa Ibom, two each; while Kano recorded one case.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 55,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 43,231 patients have been discharged, while 1,061 persons have died."