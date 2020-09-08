Kenya: Adrian Maina Finds Warmth at Cold Limuru Course

Adrian Maina, a handicap 20 golfer, was the happiest man during the weekend's Serena Hotels and Safari Links sponsored golf tournament at the scenic Limuru Country Club course.

Maina, who rarely plays weekend competitions at Limuru, posted a brilliant score of 42 points during the weekend's tournament to claim the overall title.

For his effort, Maina took home an air package for two people for two nights at the Mara Serena Safari Lodge. This also includes return flights on Safari Link. For his winning score, Maina needed only eight pars to beat the men winner John Njenga, playing off handicap 16, who posted 41 points despite a double bogey on the par three-16th and single-bogey at the down-hilly 17th hole.

"I am so excited winning the Serena Hotels event, but more so, winning the trip to the Mara. I have never been there before and I am real looking forward to travel there," said Maina.

"I think I was mentally tired at the back nine where I messed up some few holes. All the same, I am very happy to have won the event. I did not think with my score I stood any chance of emerging the overall winner," added Maina.

On the other hand, the men winner Njenga won one night for two at Lake Elementeita Serena Camp, while taking the first ladies prize was former Limuru lady captain and one of the qualified golf referees in the country, Mwongeli Nzioka, who carded 35 points playing off handicap nine. This earned her a night for two at Kilaguni Serena Safari Lodge. She beat Patricia Wangongu, who returned 34 points.

It was great seeing two of the juniors who have been in training under Kenya Amateur Match Play champion Paul Muchangi, Brian Kangethe,10 and 11-year old Owen Kangethe feature in the prize list.

Brian won the second nine on 25 points, three points better than the first nine winner Steke Koigi, while Owen was the top junior in the tournament with a score of 39 points.

At Eldoret Golf Club, Dr Kiran Shah playing off handicap 15 posted nett 65 to claim the September Mug sponsored by Krimir Crafts and Cristalfine ENT and Audiology Centre.

He won by five shots from Emmanuel Chelogoi while taking the third prize with a score of 72 nett was Livingstone Talel.

Amos Butit beat George Njoroge on countback with a score of 73 nett to claim the fourth prize. The two nines went to Faith Mburu on 34 nett and Philip Meli who carded nett 36.

At Vet Lab Sports Club,Tom Chirchir emerged the best in the A division of the September Monthly Mug after firing gross 81 for nett 70.

He beat second placed Kepha Bosire and Dilan Thakkar by two shots. Bosire took the runner up prize after beating Thakkar on countback with nett 72.

In the B division category, Francis Mugo fired an impressive nett 67 to win by a shot from Dhruv Kavia, while in third place was Dipan Thakkar on 72 nett. The C division winner was Ishan Samani, who posted gross 81 for nett 68 to win by two shots from Hanshil Tank, as Ramesh Shah on 73 nett was third.

In the ladies section, Nancy Njirani was the best with a score of 71, beating Jane Mwangi by one shot, while Mercy Nyanchama on gross 79, finished third with nett 74.

On the other hand, both the Christian Brothers Academy golf tournament at Ruiru Sports Club and the Githunguri Golf Day at Kiambu Golf club were cancelled because of the heavy rains in those areas.