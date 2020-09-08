Kenya Under 23 Midfielder Ditches Kariobangi Sharks for City Stars

Kenya Under-23 star Sven Yidah has joined Kenyan Premier League returnees Nairobi City Stars on a two-year deal.

The combative midfielder joins City Stars from Kariobangi Sharks, where he has been plying his trade for the last four years. He joined Sharks in 2016 from boyhood club Ligi Ndogo.

Ydah is the sixth signing for the Kawangware-based side, who are making a return to the top flight league after three seasons in the cold.

Yidah joins striker Erick Ombija, goalkeeper Elvis Ochieng Ochoro (Hakati Sportiff), Ronney Kola Oyaro (Kenya School of Government (KSG)), Rowland Makati (Vapor Sports), Timothy Ouma (Laiser Hill Academy) who have joined the club in the past few weeks.

Yidah, who was unveiled by the club CEO Patrick Korir on Monday, featured 97 times for Kariobangi Sharks in the Kenyan Premier League and will keep his jersey no. 18 at City Stars.

At Sharks, the 21-year-old won the domestic cup and the SportPesa Cup.

"I am happy to join Nairobi City Stars. They have an ambitious project and I am eager to play a part in making it a success," Yidah is quoted as saying by the club's portal.

"I will also be joining my former teammates (Ebrima) Sanneh, Shittu (Salim Abdalla) and Wycliffe (Otieno) who also played a huge role in convincing me to be part of this project. I promise work hard and to be full committed every day and any day."

Team coordinator Samson Otieno said Yidah's defensive capabilities were a great attraction to the club.

"The experience he carries from Kariobangi Sharks will be of great value to City Stars."