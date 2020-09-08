Kenya: MP Johanna Ng'eno Arrested for Demeaning Kenyatta

There was mayhem in Emurua Dikirr Constituency on Monday as residents tried to bar sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) from arresting their MP Johanna Ng'eno.

Trouble started after they learned that several police officers had gone to the MP's home in the constituency to apprehend him over his utterances at a function on Sunday.

A police report said Mr Ng'eno was arrested over hate speech against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He is accused of committing the offence during a thanksgiving ceremony at the home of the late Joseph Waitakei Kipsang in Trans Mara West.

"In his address, he used abusive and demeaning language [against] the head of State. The same was captured and went viral on social media," the police report said, adding the Trans Mara DCI office was handling the matter.

The ceremony was in honour of the late Waitakei's son Geoffrey Kiptoo Korir, a prison warder who graduated recently.

Police said Mr Ng'eno was invited alongside Labour Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Patrick ole Ntutu and other local leaders following his enlistment in the Kenya Prison Service.

What happened

Speaking on phone, Mr Ngeno said police officers from Nairobi, Kilgoris and Emurua Dikirr stormed his home and tried to arrest him with the intention of taking him to Kilgoris Police Station or Nairobi to record statements over his utterances.

"About 10 police officers stormed my home and tried to arrest me before members of the public intervened and blocked the way," he said.

In drama streamed live on the MP's Facebook page, he is seen surrounded by members of public while being taken to Emurua Dikirr Police Station.

The chaos at the MP's home saw police officers shoot in the air to try and disperse the crowd but it remained adamant.

The residents barricaded roads, lit fires and caused chaos at the local trading centre in protest against the police action and escorted the MP to the local police station about six kilometres away.

The remarks

Mr Ng'eno issued the remarks in question against President Kenyatta while defending Deputy President William Ruto following their political falling out.

He attacked the President, accusing him of mistreating DP Ruto and told him to wait for his term to end and retire peacefully just like former Presidents Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also said President Kenyatta should start packing ahead of his return to his Gatundu home when his term ends in 202 and that he should dissolve the government and quit if he is uncomfortable working with DP Ruto.

Mr Ngeno further accused Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya of profiling communities living in the region and blamed him for the unrest that has stalked Narok and Nakuru counties.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi condemned the arrest and warned the head of State against what he said was a "witch-hunt".

Speaking at his rural home in his constituency, he claimed President Kenyatta is now threatening anyone who supports DP Ruto with arrest.

Past arrests

This was Mr Ng'eno's third arrest under similar circumstances.

In the first case on September 3, 2019, the Kanu legislator was arrested with Ololulunga MCA Jafferson Langat and his Ilmotiok counterpart Samuel Kositany at Olmekenyu trading centre in Narok South Sub-county.

They were on their way to Mau Forest to assess the situation ahead of planned evictions.

In the second incident on February 24, Mp Ng'eno was arrested with Mr Langat and Stanley Langat (Ilkerin) at Kimogoro trading centre in Narok South for holding an illegal meeting on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).