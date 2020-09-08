Sudan: Chance for Sudan Peace

opinion

The long-running conflict pitting the Sudanese government against an assortment of rebel groups from the Darfur region is about to end.

On October 2, the belligerents will converge on the South Sudan capital, Juba, to sign the final peace deal. This is the culmination of a long drawn-out process that has consumed a lot of efforts.

It should not be in vain. The deal with the Southern Revolutionary Front (SRF), a coalition of rebel groups, will be an affirmation of the historic August 31 pact inked in the city, ending nearly two decades of a bloody conflict that killed hundreds of thousands of people, especially in western Darfur.

There have been other pacts, reaffirming a commitment to finding a lasting solution to the problem. This is a great achievement of Sudan's transitional government, which ended several decades of the Omar al-Bashir dictatorship. His militant approach failed to ended the conflict.

His ouster following months of mass protests opened the door to the fruitful negotiations. He will now only hear about the progress from his cell as he is tried for misdeeds such as repression and graft.

This deal covers the key issues of security, land ownership, justice, power sharing and return of displaced civilians. It entails dismantling of rebel forces, integrating their fighters into the nation army. Some 300, 000 people died in Darfur alone.

This is a great opportunity for the guns to fall silent and Sudan to consolidate and forge national unity for prosperity and progress. Also significant is that this final part of the peace process is being concluded in Juba. It took a long bloody struggle before Khartoum let South Sudan go. Juba has also seen its fair share of violence that threatened to devour the newest state. A government of national unity is taking shape.

The African Union and the international community deserve praise for having contributed to the search for unity and lasting peace in both neighbouring countries. The Sudanese leaders have no choice but ensure that peace finally reigns.