Rwanda: We Need to Be More Prudent During Covid-19 - Rwangombwa

The Covid-19 outbreak has had an enormous impact on the Rwandan economy leading to loss of business and employment.

The New Times' John Gahamanyi interviewed the Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda, John Rwangombwa, on a wide range of economic issues and the country's post Covid-19 prospects.

Excerpts:

To what extent has Covid-19 affected the Rwandan economy?

The global economy is likely to shrink by 4.9 per cent this year, although it's expected to recover next year.

In the first quarter of this year, the national economy grew by 3.6 per cent, lower than the 6.1 per cent that we achieved in the first quarter last year. Because of this pandemic the economy is expected to slow down by 2 per cent, that's the lowest we would've had in 20 years.

Projections keep changing because we don't know how long this pandemic is taking, how deep it's going to be. But at least the projections we have today is that this economy is going to grow by 2 per cent from the 9.4 per cent, which we achieved last year. I hope we won't go into negatives.

What monetary policy strategies did you adopt to limit the Covid-19 impact and accelerate economic recovery?

As the central bank, we expected this pandemic to hit us mainly through weakening the financial sector in terms of liquidity.

The decisions taken on the monetary policy side were to support the liquidity of the financial sector. In March we lowered the reserve requirements of banks from 5 to 4 per cent and that immediately injected Rwf23 billion into the banks.

We put up a facility of Rwf50 billion that if they, banks, had any issue of liquidity they could fall back to. Normally, we have facilities that banks can access, for instance, the reverse repo facility that they can borrow for a maximum of one week. We extended it to at least 12-months. We haven't had much demand for this liquidity. Just about Rwf6 billion so far requested from this particular facility.

In April the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) lowered the central bank rate from 5 per cent to 4.5 per cent to encourage banks to lend to the private sector. We expected the economic actors to have challenges in servicing their loans.

We had to give room to the banks to work with borrowers for a special window of restructuring their loans that were affected by this Covid-19. And that has really helped many firms. These were the main actions taken. Of course, working with other government institutions we see many positive results from the different initiatives taken.

The uptake of the recovery fund remains low

There's the Economic Recovery Facility (ERF) put in place by the government of Rwf101 billion and then there's the facility put in place by the central bank for liquidity management.

The one put up by the government has specific criteria to lend to economic actors or firms. For the liquidity facility, out of Rwf50 billion we've had Rwf6 billion drawn. It's because banks have liquidity; they don't have any issues of liquidity to date.

We expected loan restructuring to lower the inflows of liquidity. To date banks have very healthy liquidity positions, they don't need to borrow. They have been using the short term liquidity facilities they were using before the crisis.

The crisis has not affected the liquidity of banks. The ERF put up by the government is also pumping money into the banking sector. Out of the Rw100 billion we've disbursed slightly above Rwf20 billion.

Businesses say that it's still hard to access the funds?

We've discussed that with our colleagues. There were maybe two main problems. I think the biggest problem was awareness. We are now working with Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders on an education campaign for businesses.

The other factor is that, of course, there's a criterion to access this money. You need to prove that you have been affected by Covid-19, at least you've lost your turnover by 50%.

You have to prove that you're clean with the Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA). We are using taxpayers' money, there's no way we can give you this facility if you are not a good taxpayer. Incidentally, it seems many actors did not have tax clearances. We also had issues with bank officials understanding how to manage the facility. We trained them. What remains is to sensitize borrowers about the criteria.

Do you see any signs of economic recovery?

We see signs of recovery vis-à-vis the bad times of total lockdown. When you look at the composite index of economic activities, we had negatives in April and May this year compared to the same period last year.

In June we saw a positive 8.4 growth of the composite index of the economic activities. That is giving us hope that as the economy opens up more activities are being performed. Again we see more borrowers coming to the banks, and with the opening of commercial flights, we have hope that we are going to see better numbers compared to what we had in the second quarter of this year.

Most likely, in the second quarter of this year are going to have negative growth. But with what we see in the third and fourth quarter, the trends in trade and manufacturing are picking up. There are still challenges in the hospitality and tourism industry but at least the other sectors are picking up. We just hope this current trend of the pandemic doesn't create other bigger problems.

Rwanda has adequate foreign exchange reserves covering 6.3 months of imports. How did you manage this in the midst of the pandemic?

There are two factors that contributed to that one is; because of the pandemic the government went out to mobilize resources to deal with the virus.

The government was able to mobilize resources from foreign sources; IMF, World Bank, and other financiers. So, the capital inflows really helped us to increase our reserves.

Then starting from January when China had challenges, the import bill went down. In the first six months, we had lower imports even as the import bill for food and medical supplies kept increasing.

Last year our total import bill was $311 million per month. This year we expect that to go down to $275 million per month. The reduction in the import bill in addition to increased government inflows gives us a healthy reserve position.

Of course, we continue using reserves to deal with the challenges but we expect it to remain high by the end of this year because of those two factors.

Before the Covid-19, there were concerns over Africa's debt. What's your assessment of Africa's current debt?

In our African Central Bank Governors' conference last year that was the main topic. The conclusion was that Africa's debt is not yet alarming. We had some countries that had really gone far in terms of their debt to GDP ratios but most countries were still far from that.

By the time we ended 2019, the African debt was around 57 per cent of GDP. Normally, anything below 60 per cent should be manageable. Some countries are having challenges. We might witness the depreciation of African currencies. Many countries have gone out to mobilize resources in order to deal with the pandemic.

The debts are increasing and this could increase the debt to GDP ratio to around 60 per cent on average in Africa. That is expected because we are in a crisis period.

Economies are shirking while debt numbers are rising. How we manage to deal with the crisis using these resources we are borrowing will determine how we come out of the crisis. In Rwanda, we don't have any debt distress at all.

The pandemic has had a significant impact on Rwanda's digital payment systems. Do you think the gains made will be sustained?

I think the gains will be sustained. The pandemic gave momentum to the players to invest more in the infrastructure to support digital payments. Telecommunication firms and banks are investing more in modern points of sale.

Government has mobilized citizens to use non-cash means of payment. Government is investing in RSwitch to put in place an interoperability switch. When this is up and running, most likely next year, all these fragmented payment channels will be connected to this switch and that will enable more people to use digital payments.

In just two months of lockdown digital payments increased more than five times. Mobile money transactions have bank accounts that show the float - the amount of electronic money being transacted within the population.

Before the Covis-19 outbreak, this float was Rwf28 billion and by mid-May, this had grown to Rwf60 billion.

Going forward, what's your assessment of the economic outlook?

We've had inflation pressures in the last one year with inflation going above our upper band of 8 per cent to an average of 8.2 per cent in the first quarter and 8.7 the second quarter.

We expect this to slow down. We had expected it to start slowing down in the second quarter but we had the challenge of transport fees that were increased because of Covid-19 distancing measures in public buses.

By the end of the year, inflation should be below our benchmark of 5 per cent. On average for the entire year, we expect it to be around 6.9 per cent. In the first half of next year, we expect it to be below our benchmark of 5%.

We expect the foreign exchange market to remain stable. We expect the trade deficit to widen because exports were hit more due to the low prices on the global market.

Anything else you would want the public to know?

We are dealing with the pandemic that we can't tell where it will end globally. As a community, as a country and as economic actors we need to be more prudent during this period than we've ever been before.

We need to plan better with the resources that we have. If we don't have another lockdown we expect the economy to continue picking up. By next year we expect to have a good performance of the economy but it all depends on how we, the economic actors behave.