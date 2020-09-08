Rwanda: Vuba Vuba Takes Food Delivery Service to Musanze

7 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

Vuba Vuba Africa, a local food delivery service, says it is expanding its operations to Musanze District in the Northern Province, barely nine months since it launched in Rwanda.

"This September 8 2020, Vuba Vuba Africa will open a new branch in Musanze District," Albert Munyabugingo, its founder told The New Times on Monday.

A new branch in Musanze will cater to clients who are residents in the area and tourists who are likely to stay there.

According to Munyabugingo, a new local venture will strive to bring the best food and on-demand delivery services in the district.

Musanze District is one of the largest cities in Rwanda and serves as a tourist hub.

Vuba Vuba says it has been analyzing the market in Musanze and believes it is ready to accommodate e-commerce operations.

"It is known that these days, consumers spend a large portion of their time online and business owners want to leverage the increasing influence of social media and online platforms," the chief executive noted.

The firm strongly believes Musanze is a potentially ready market that will increase business revenue.

The launch of Vuba Vuba online delivery service in Musanze will start with some of the most famous restaurants in the area including La Paillotte, Amikus, Ndaza Escape, and Le Bamboo.

Residents and tourists in Musanze will be able to access everything from different cuisines, to supermarkets essentials and telecommunication services through MTN smartphone Market Musanze.

Operations in the district will start with a fleet of 10 delivery riders, with plans to grow the number of orders increase.

The company started operations in January this year after retaining 80 per cent of former staff and riders of Jumia.

Vuba Vuba online delivery platform currently has a team of 25 permanent staff, 130 restaurants and shops in Kigali with 100 riders who make an average of nearly 600 orders per day.

