Rwanda: Rayon Face Player Registration Ban Over Minneart's Sacking Case

The local football governing body (Ferwafa) has confirmed an unprecedented ban on Rwanda Premier League side Rayon Sports, ruling that the club are - effective immediately - not allowed to register any player ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 campaign.

The ban, according to a statement from Ferwafa, will not be lifted until the Blues pay their former head coach Ivan Minnaert USD14,350 (about Rwf13.9 million) in compensation after sacking him in June 2018.

According to reports, Rayon also risk facing a transfer ban if they fail to pay the Belgian tactician.

Minneart was in charge as interim coach when Rayon reached the group stage of the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup, which earned him an 18-month contract. However, he was dismissed two months later allegedly for failure to manage the dressing room.

The outspoken trainer also previously coached local side Mukura.