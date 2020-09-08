Rwanda: Corporate Moves - Rwandan Woman, 35, to Run Singita Rwanda's Operations

Luxury tourism brand, Singita has become the first five star rated facility to hire a Rwandan lady as General Manager.

The facility recently promoted Lydia Nzayo to the position of General Manager at Singita Volcanoes National Park.

Nzayo has been serving as the Assistant GM since January 2019 and was involved in the opening of Singita Kwitonda Lodge and Kataza House.

Nzayo was born in Rwanda but grew up in Russia, France and Italy. She has worked in the hospitality industry for over 10 years in Spain.

The 35-year-old is among the youngest managers of top hospitality brands in the country.

While working in Spain at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company LLC, Hotel Arts Barcelona, she rose from an intern in conference concierge to Sales Manager in charge of Europe, Middle-East, Asia-Pacific and Africa for MICE Markets.