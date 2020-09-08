Rwanda: Covid-19 - Rwanda Records 36 More Recoveries

7 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda on Monday, September 7, reported 36 new Covid-19 recoveries, raising the tally of recovered cases to 2,271.

On the same day, the country confirmed 35 new positive cases of the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, 25 were identified in Kigali's high risk groups.

Rusizi and Nyamasheke districts also reported nine new cases and one case of Covid-19 respectively.

So far, Rwanda recorded 4,409 Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in mid-March.

However, of the tally, 2,271 have already recovered.

The latest Covid-19 update was obtained from 4,457 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

In total, the country carried out 444,350 tests of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Rwanda's Covid-19 death toll so far stands at 19 people.

