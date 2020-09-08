Kenya: Sven Yidah Dumps Sharks for KPL Returnees City Stars

7 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Defensive midfielder Sven Yidah has dumped Kariobangi Sharks for Kenyan Premier League returnees Nairobi City Stars, penning a two-year contract with the Kawangware based side to become their sixth pre-season acquisition.

Yidah brings to an end a four-year stay at Sharks and will seek a new adventure with City Stars.

"I am happy to join Nairobi City Stars. They have an ambitious project and I am eager to play a part in making it a success. I will also be joining my former teammates (Ebrima) Sanneh, Shittu (Salim Abdalla) and Wycliffe (Otieno) who also played a huge role in convincing me to be part of this project. I promise work hard and to be full committed every day and any day," Yidah told the club's official website.

The midfielder joined Sharks from Ligi Ndogo in 2016, playing a role as Sharks rose to the top-flight. He became a regular figure in their midfield and is perhaps most famously remembered for his penalty celebration during the SportPesa Super Cup in Tanzania last year that went viral.

He is now the second high profile player to leave Sharks after Michael Bodo also left the club to join Sofapaka.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

