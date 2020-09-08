Nigeria: Internal Crisis May Deny Ekiti PDP Victory in 2022 Guber Poll - Olujimi

The Senator Representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi, has warned that internal wrangling might deny the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) victory in the 2022 governorship poll in Ekiti State unless the leaders of the party would do what is right and just.

Olujimi said Ekiti PDP would continue to be entangled with crisis until the litany of injustices being perpetrated by the party's national leadership is redressed.

She stated that factional crisis, which had splinted the state's chapter of the party into many factions, would constitute serious impediment for the party in the state's 2022 gubernatorial poll.

The former Senate Minority Leader spoke at her Omuo-Ekiti country home on Saturday during a meeting with the PDP leaders in her district.

She noted that alleged illegality that was perpetrated during the party's ward, council and state congresses have weakened Ekiti PDP and added that the chaotic development were not unexpected going by the level of impunity, injustice and partiality that have become the norm in the party.

Olujimi vowed not to backtrack from her struggle with other leaders of the party to reposition and restore sanity to the PDP in Ekiti State despite the gang-up by a group of renegades in the party.

She insisted that the current struggle was intended to change the status quo, which has been riddled with impunity and replace it with a new order where the party's operational principles would be justice, equity and fairness.

Olujimi claimed that she has no personal issues with former Governor Ayodele Fayose as her interest is to liberate Ekiti PDP from the vestiges of oppression and impunity being promoted by individuals that have become an albatross around the party's neck.

"We are where we are today as a result of the dictatorial nature and selfish interest of one man who sees himself as the alpha and omega of the party. But the vast majority of party members across the 16 local government areas in Ekiti State are ready to change the order and give everyone a sense of belonging in the management of the party. No one should be left out in the decision-making process.

"And for us to be able to dislodge the All Progressive Congress in the 2022 gubernatorial poll, the party must purge itself of impunity and ensure that justice, equity and fairness are done. Where there is no justice, equity and fairness, the party can't win an election.

"Winning comes from oneness of mind, and the ability to carry everyone along. But we are bound to lose in a situation where one person is claiming ownership of the party and that other people don't count. We can only win as a team. Twice that Fayose won election, we won as a team.

"Our leaders at the national level want to support the minority against the majority. But if they don't listen to us, they will have themselves to blame. For us to win there must be justice. Our national leadership knows what to do to resolve the crisis. Thank God 2022 is still two years from now," she said.