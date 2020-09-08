Tanzania: DPP Grants Approval to Prosecute Former MP Saed Kubenea

Dar es Salaam — The Director of Public Prosecution Biswalo Mganga has today September 7, granted approval to prosecute former Chadema MP Saed Ahmed Kubenea over two counts.

In a statement the DPP, said he has approved prosecution of Mr Kubenea after his office reviewed the evidence presented

Mr Kubenes is set to be charged illegal entry into the country and violation of the Anti-Money Laundering (Cross - Border Declaration of Currency and Bearer Negotiable Instruments) Regulations of 2016.

Mr Kubenea is alleged to have on September 3 used unlawful border crossing to leave the country to go to Kenya and later on return through the same route on September 5.

He is also alleged to have been found in possession of $8,000, KSh 491,000 he was also found in possession of Sh70,000.

