Tanzania: DPP Grants Approval to Prosecute Former MP Saed Kubenea

7 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The Director of Public Prosecution Biswalo Mganga has today September 7, granted approval to prosecute former Chadema MP Saed Ahmed Kubenea over two counts.

In a statement the DPP, said he has approved prosecution of Mr Kubenea after his office reviewed the evidence presented

Mr Kubenes is set to be charged illegal entry into the country and violation of the Anti-Money Laundering (Cross - Border Declaration of Currency and Bearer Negotiable Instruments) Regulations of 2016.

Mr Kubenea is alleged to have on September 3 used unlawful border crossing to leave the country to go to Kenya and later on return through the same route on September 5.

He is also alleged to have been found in possession of $8,000, KSh 491,000 he was also found in possession of Sh70,000.

More to follow... ... ... ... .

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.