Uganda: Police Break Up Opposition Rally in Hoima

8 September 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Francis Mugerwa

Police Monday dispersed a gathering of opposition supporters in Hoima town in western Uganda.

Mr Ismail Kasule, the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) Bunyoro regional coordinator was due to launch his MP campaign manifesto for the Hoima city West constituency but heavily armed police stormed the venue and fired tear gas which dispersed the supporters.

Mr Kasule who engaged police in a verbal exchange was arrested by Police which detained him at Hoima central police station.

"Police is using excessive force to disrupt activities of peace-loving Ugandans who want change. But we shall not be intimidated. We shall continue pushing for our rights" Kasule told journalists shortly before his arrest.

Ms. Asinansi Nyakato, the joint opposition candidate for Hoima woman City MP decried police brutality ahead of the 2021 elections.

She said after the Electoral Commission releasing a road map for the 2021 elections, parties were allowed to conduct consultations and identify candidates.

"However, every attempt by the opposition to consult is disrupted by police but the same police doesn't disrupt NRM gatherings," Ms Nyakato said.

She claimed that police actions show that the 2021 elections will not be free and fair.

"You clearly see that police is partisan and targets opposition members and supporters," she added.

Police later lobbed more tear gas canisters along the streets to disperse residents who were protesting the disruption of the opposition meeting.

The Albertine Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Julius Hakiza refuted allegations of Police brutality and bias.

"We act within the law. The opposition wanted to hold an illegal rally and procession," Mr Hakiza said.

He said the opposition leaders had wanted to hold a procession from Kiryatete suburb to Duhaga at the FDC offices' compound.

"We intercepted them but they wanted to become rowdy. We arrested Kasule and four others. The arrest is not political. We acted to prevent possible spread of COVID-19 infections," he added.

He said people had started gathering without following standard operating procedures meant to prevent infections.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.