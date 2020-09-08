Somalia: SNA Thwart Two Car Bomb Attacks in Southern Somalia

7 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Somali National Army (SNA) has said they thwarted two car bomb attacks by defusing an improvised explosive device (IED) placed in the vehicles in Southern Somalia on Monday.

The military said a Nissan minibus and black Suzuki vehicles abandoned in the recently liberated strategic Janay town Abdalle 60 km west of Kismayo Lower Juba.

"The forces successfully defused the improvised explosive device that was placed in the vehicles", a military official said adding that the military will maintain operation until the militants are wiped out in the remaining areas.

On Saturday the U.S trained special forces liberated Janay Abdale town in an operation killing several militants and capturing several others.

Alshabab militants who are linked to Al-Qaeda are fighting in Somalia to overthrow the internationally recognized central government to establish harsh Sharia law understood in their own interpretation.

Alshabab has been fighting in Somalia since 2008 and has been chased away from Mogadishu but the militants hold large swathes of territory in southern and central Somalia and frequently conducts car bombs and gun attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere in the long-chaotic Horn of Africa nation.

