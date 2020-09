Asmara — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) 1st. Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan arrived today in the Eritrean capital of Asmara on an official one-day visit.

Al-Burhan was received upon arrival at Asmara Airport by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and a number of senior Eritrean officials.