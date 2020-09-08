Sudan: Arab League Affirms Solidarity With Sudan in Face of Floods

7 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Cairo — Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has affirmed full solidarity of the league with Sudan in its efforts to ward off the effects of the floods that swept a number of areas in the country.

Aboul Gheit expressed sincere condolences to the Sudanese leadership, government and people and the families of the victims of the floods disaster, wishing speedy recovery for the injured.

An official source at the Secretariat General of the Arab League said Aboul Gheit directed extending urgent financial support to the Sudanese Government from the humanitarian affairs fund of the league to ward off the effects of the floods.

