Sudan: Transitional Sovereign Council President Leaves to Eritrea

7 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) 1st. Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan left today to Asmara on a short visit to Eritrea.

Al-Burhan is accompanied during the visit by the Director of the General Intelligence Service (GIS) 1st. Lt. Gen. Jamal Abdel-Majeed and Director of Military Intelligence Maj. Gen. Yasir Mohamed Osman.

The President of the TSC was seen off at Khartoum Airport by TSC Member Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir and TSC Secretary General Lt. Gen. Mohamed Al-Ghali.

