Sudan: Minister of Culture and Information Inspects Impacts of Floods On Bajrawiya Area

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, is currently visiting the antiquities area of Bajrawiya (the Royal City), which was hit by floods, to inspect in the field the damage caused by the floods on the ancient royal city.

The minister left to Bajrawiya area Monday morning, accompanied by an official media team, which included the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) and the Radio and Television Corporation.

It is to be noted that the antiquities site of the Royal City in Bajrawiya area was exposed to a serious threat by the flooding of the River Nile, as the water approached the city's area and the Royal Bath.

The Antiquities Office in Shendi town, Shendi University and the Antiquities Department of the University of Khartoum have united efforts with the General Antiquities and Museums Corporation and Nahral-Neil State, in addition to the efforts of employees at the site to protect Bajrawiya area from destruction by erecting barricades of stones and sand sacks to protect the threatened areas.

Antiquities officials in Khartoum and Nahral-Neil States have arrived in the site and started to study the situation and for taking measures to secure the antiquities area which was registered within the UNESCO World Heritage.