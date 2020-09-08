Tanzania: Reinstate Our Candidates, Act-Wazalendo Demands

7 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — ACT-Wazalendo has asked the electoral commissions in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar to reinstate its aspirants who were barred from participating in the October 28 elections this year.

The expelled aspirants include the party's parliamentary and councillorship candidates who, according to the electoral commissions, lacked qualifications to participate in the elections.

According to ACT-Wazalendo, 14 out of its 50 nominated parliamentary aspirants in Zanzibar were barred by the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) while in Tanzania Mainland, only 104 out of its 168 nominated parliamentary candidates were given the nod to take part in the coming elections.

"There are various dirty technics that have been used by the electoral authorities to expel our candidates, something which is against the election regularities," claimed ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe when he spoke to journalists yesterday in Dar es Salaam. He added: "We will not accept to see any of our candidates being expelled from the elections." According to Mr Kabwe, the opposition party has written a letter to the National Electoral Commission (NEC) over mistreatment of its candidates in the constituencies by the returning officers.

Among other complaints, ACT-Wazalendo has complained that the returning officers did not issue written documents to inform the party why they expelled some of its candidates.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.