Tanzania: Tundu Lissu's Five Promises to Southern Regions

Dar es Salaam — Chadema's presidential candidate Tundu Lissu on Sunday, September 6, 2020 took his election campaigns to Tanzania's southern regions where he pledged to make Lindi and Mtwara a natural gas economy hub and allow cashew nut farmers to sell their produce at the markets of their choice.

The Chadema led government will also investigate and unveil the truth on the spate of killings and abductions of people in various parts of the country including Mkuranga, Kibiti and Rufiji districts (Mkiru) in the Coast region.

Mr Lissu who launched party's election campaigns for the southern zone at the Sabasaba Grounds in Mtwara reiterated to abolish petty traders' IDs and protect the welfare of public servants.

Addressing the rally, Mr Lissu said Chadema's government would ensure natural gas in Lindi and Mtwara regions is refined and subjected to electricity generation in the regions.

"This is contrary to the current trend where the natural resource is transported to Dar es Salaam. Our position is that residents in resource rich areas should benefit first the blessings because they are the ones who suffer from environmental impacts during implementation of the projects," he said.

He said transporting natural gas to Dar es Salaam for power generation promotes poverty to the region under the resource curse principles reported in other African countries.

Mr Lissu said if voted, Chadema will allow cashew farmers to sell their crops in the market of their preference such as Mozambique, Comoro and provided they offer higher prices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It doesn't make sense that traders are allowed to access other markets but farmers are restricted. Our government that focuses on freedom, justice and people's development will allow them to access and sell their produce at any market that offers better prices," he said.

Related Stories

Lissu to focus on service delivery, economic growth

LIVE: Chadema kicks off 2020 election campaigns in Dar es Salaam

Lissu demands bullet riddled car from police

We'll make all offences bailable, Lissu promises

He pledged investigation into Mkiru killings and abductions of people including politicians, journalists, businessmen as well as ordinary citizens and reveal the truth.

"Chadema will not revenge on past happenings, but we want the truth to be known. Knowing the truth will enable us to bring consensus and prevent similar incidents in the future," he said.

Mr Lissu who is scheduled to launch campaigns in Unguja and Pemba on Monday reiterated his pledges to abolish charging petty traders Sh20,000 for provision of Identity Cards (IDs) as well as protecting the welfare of public servants.

"IDs are provided for free to workers, students, businessmen through the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA). But, the Sh20,000 annual fee charged by the government will be abolished three months after assuming office," he said.

Furthermore, he reiterated his promise to increase salaries and promote public servants who have missed their rights for the last five years.