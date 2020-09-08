Gambia: GNOC Mourns Veteran Sports Personality

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) announces the passing on to glory of former inspirational and dedicated Executive Director Mr. George Furmus Gomez on Tuesday 1 September 2020.

George Gomez joined the Organisation in 1991 when he was appointed Executive Secretary. He went on to become the Executive Director, a position he held until his retirement in 2010.

During his tenure in Office, he was instrumental in the setting up of proper organisational structure. He initiated meaningful Sports Development Programmes and Projects for both the Organisation and National Sports Associations which include but not limited to the Popular May Day Sports that encouraged and promoted social cohesion through sports and the use of sports as a means to keep fit, the Plymouth Banjul Challenge which funded a lot of projects; he ensured proper coordination and promotion of sports in the country; and promoted the Olympic Movement's Sports and Environment, Sports For All and Woman and Sport Agendas.

George's contribution towards the promotion and development of Sports in The Gambia as an individual cannot be overemphasised. His expertise was frequently sought. He served in various capacities - some of which are: Interim National Football Coach, Executive Committee Member of the Football Association and Chairman of the National Sports Council.

Uncle George as was fondly called, Advocate, Mentor, Motivator left a legacy that can never be forgotten for countless generations to come. He will surely be missed by all who had come in contact with him and his friendly smile will never fade away from our memories.

The sad news of his demise is extended to the entire Olympic Movement and Sports Fraternity both at home and abroad.

May his gentle soul Rest in Perfect Peace. Amen.