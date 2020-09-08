Kenya: State Set to Relax Covid-19 Burial Rules

Charles Wanyoro/Nation Media Group
Public health officials carry the body of a man who succumbed to Covid-19 complications.
8 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nasibo Kabale

Strict rules for the burial of Covid-19 victims will be relaxed to allow families accord their loved ones decent send-off, the Health ministry has announced.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman acknowledged that the ministry may have deployed extreme measures in the burial of those killed by Covid-19.

"Cautionary measures taken at first were extreme, and we have learnt from them, and that it why we have considered reviewing some burial protocols of those who succumb to Covid-19 related illnesses to make it easier for those who have lost their loved ones," Dr Aman said.

He explained that with proper handling of the body by placing it in a body bag, the risk of infections is almost nil.

Families that have lost their relatives have protested at hasty burials -- some conducted at night -- that cause them more trauma.

Yesterday, the ministry announced 102 new cases of coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed infections to 35,205.

Dr Aman further reported that 80 more patients had recovered, 30 of them at home and 50 in hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries to 21,310.

He added that the virus had killed two people in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 599.

Read the original article on Nation.

More on This
Kenya Set to Relax Covid-19 Burial Rules as Deaths Near 600 Mark
Clampdown on Kenya's Covid-19 Corrupt, as New Rules Announced
Kenya Police Break Up City Protest Over Loss of Covid-19 Funds
Rent Prices in Nairobi Take a Dive Due to Covid-19
Manufacturers Entangled in Tender Wars as Kenya Battles Covid-19
Kenyans Facing Hunger, Job Cuts as Covid-19 Ravages Nation
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.