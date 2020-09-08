Malawi: State House Kickstarts Weekly Briefings - 'Money for MP's Houses Not From National Budget'

7 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa &elijah Phimbi

State House has disclosed that the funding that will be used to build houses for Members of parliament (MP's) will come from special investors not the national budget.

The clarification was made on Monday by the Presidential Director of Communication Sean Kampondeni through a new program called 'weekly briefing' to be aired every Monday.

According to presidential press secretary Brian Banda, the program is aimed at communicating to Malawians on activities carried out by the government.

In his State of the Nation (SONA) address last Friday, President Lazarus Chakwera announced government will construct houses for Members of Parliament in all 193 constituencies.

Chakwera did not disclose the source of funds for the project hence inviting criticisms from the public who said the project is a waste of resources.

However, on Monday, Kampondeni said the presidency does not regard the issue of construction of the residences as a matter of urgency and that there is no timeline for the project.

Kampondeni added that the President did not say that the MPs' houses are going to be placed in the national budget.

During the briefing, State House press office disclosed that the President is also meeting vice-president Saulos Chilima on appointment of new board members of various state enterprises.

According to Kampondeni, the President has also met Members of Parliament from the Tonse Alliance on streamlining the alliance's efforts in Parliament.

On assessment of the provisional cabinet, Kampondeni said: "We will make available the performance indicators to the public. All the indicators are related to the Super High 5 agenda, public reforms, fighting corruption and key strategic manifesto agenda."

The briefing was also attended by Chief Advisor to President on Policy and Mnaifesto Implementation, Chris Chaima Banda.

