Malawi: President's Spin Doctor Says Medf Loans Part of 'Chakwera Hi-5' - Malawi Leader for Depoliticisation of Scheme

State House director of communication Pastor Sean Kampondeni has said President Lazarus Chakwera's position on Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (Medf) loans is on depoliticization of the facility powered by the 'Chakwera Super Hi 5' - his political mantra.

Kampondeni speaking at maiden State House Press Briefing which the Lazarus Chakwera led administration has pledged will be held on weekly basis, said one of the things Chakwera campaigned on in readiness of office of the President was "the depoliticisation of the Medf loan scheme because it is a program that is designed to benefit Malawians of all walks of life as part of the pillar of Chakwera's Super Hi-5; being prospering together."

In his Hi5, Chakwera is committing prospering together, ending corruption, upholding the rule of law, servant leadership and uniting Malawi.

But speaking at Mlare in Karonga Central on Saturday , MCP second vice-president Harry Mkandawire declared that MCP supporters will be prioritised in the Medf loans disbursement because President Chakwera is the party's leader and ruling.

Kampondeni was asked to clarify on the remarks by the MCP guru.

He said Chakwera maintains his position to depoliticise the loan scheme which were previously only given to members of former governing Democratic Progressive Party during former president Peter Mutharika's rule.

"The current status of the Medf loans is that the management of Medf has been sent on leave pending an audit on the loan scheme in order to identify elements within it that were abusive of the system including the use of Medf loans for partisan ends," said Kampondeni.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said President Chakwera, who teamed up with UTM Party president and the country's Vice-President Saulos Chilima as his running mate in the June 23 fresh presidential election, said "is very serious about depoliticizing the program."

Said Kampondeni: "As far as the position of President Chakwera, it remains the same. He is for the politicization of Medf loans by all political players across the board."

Medf - formed by an Act of Parliament in February 2014 as the only microfinance limited company owned by government - is a branded version of two former State-owned enterprises, namely Mardef and Yedef.

In the Provisional Budget presented in July this year, Finance Minister Felix Mlusu announced that the Medf has been increased from K15 billion to K40 billion, stating that it will be increased further to K75 billion.

00vote

Article Rating