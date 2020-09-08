South Africa: Clicks Stores Trashed Over Racist Ad

analysis

Thuggery and violent protests at Clicks stores nationwide distract from the real issue: Why do brands keep making ads that are racially offensive?

The Clicks pharmacy group was forced to close its 880-store franchise on Monday after 37 stores were vandalised, looted and in some cases petrol-bombed.

This was after the EFF protested outside the stores following the publication of an offensive and racist ad for a hair care product made by Unilever brand TRESemmé on the Clicks website last Friday.

The ad depicted the hair of a black woman as being "dry, damaged, frizzy and dull", and put it against that of a white woman with hair described as "colour treated, fine, flat or normal". The ad campaign was apparently meant to celebrate all hair types, but the discrimination was implicit: "Black women, use this shampoo and you can have hair like this white woman."

The outrage was immediate. Marketers never seem to learn.

Clicks, Unilever and TRESemmé took the ad down on the same day and published an apology, with Clicks taking to social media to apologise to customers.

The EFF jumped into the fray and published a statement saying that its "progressive forces" would...