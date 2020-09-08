North Africa: UN Praises Morocco's 'Constructive Role' for Peaceful Resolution of Libyan Conflict

United Nations — The United Nations on Monday welcomed the "constructive role" of Morocco, which has contributed since the beginning of the Libyan crisis to efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Libya.

"Since the beginning of the Libyan crisis, the Kingdom of Morocco has played a constructive role and contributed to the UN's efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution to the Libyan conflict," said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.

"The Libyan political agreement signed in 2015 in Skhirat demonstrates Morocco's firm commitment to find a solution to the Libyan crisis alongside the United Nations," he said in a statement distributed to the international press accredited to the UN.

"We are convinced that this latest initiative of Morocco will have a positive impact on the facilitation by the UN of the political dialogue owned and led by the Libyans," the spokesman said.

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, "supports all initiatives that would help advance and complement the ongoing peace efforts" for the resolution of the Libyan crisis, said his spokesman in New York in reference to the Libyan dialogue that began Sunday in Bouznika between the delegations of the Libyan Parliament and the High Council of State.