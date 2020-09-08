Nigeria: Niger Uncovers 1,000 Unqualified Teachers in Primary Schools

Minna — Niger State Universal Basic Education Board has uncovered over 1, 000 unqualified teachers who could neither read nor write in the primary schools across the state.

This was one of the major findings of the Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Audit Committee constituted in June this year, by the executive chairman of the Board, Dr. Isah Adamu to help establish the exact number of personnel in the board's payroll, their qualifications and readiness to do the job.

Presenting the report to the chairman at the Board, the central chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Ayuba Usman Katako said of the 28,058 personnel in the payroll, only 26, 07 participated in the screening exercise while 23, 721 were found qualified.

"Verification covered all the LEA administrative staff and classroom teachers. We are more particular in teachers and administrative staff because administrative staff supervise those in the classroom. And about 50 per cent of those with issues of certificate racketeering are class teachers. We found that over 1, 000 of them couldn't read and write," the Committee chairman revealed.

He, however, advised the SUBEB Chairman to ensure the implementation of approved promotion of some teachers since 2018. Receiving the report, the chairman of the Board, Dr. Isah Adamu said he would ensure the full implementation of the report and to put the teaching profession on a proper pedestal.

According to him, "if you cannot read and write, you cannot be a teacher. So everybody must work according to his capacity. We can reshuffle the system. If you cannot teach, we are going to send you to either be a cleaner or a nanny. But definitely not as a classroom teacher."