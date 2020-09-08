Nigeria: Ebonyi Govt Shut Down Mission Hospital After 100 Years Land Lease

Abakaliki — The Ebonyi State Government yesterday, announced the immediate shut down and subsequent take-over of the Presbyterian Joint Hospital Uburu in Ohaozara local government area of the state following a petition by the community on the expiration of the 100 years lease.

The community had petitioned the state government alleging misappropriation of funds, high medical charges on indigent patients, use of obsolete equipment in the treatment of patients and non-presence of qualified doctors, and urged the state government to take-over the management of the hospital.

Announcing the shutdown and takeover of the management of the hospital, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezurike, stated that the state government had to revoke the right of occupancy of the hospital, which was established in 1912 for overriding public interest.

Dr. Umezuruike noted that apart from the high extortion, the community also alleged that other reason for taking over the management of the hospital includes, poor clinical services, mismanagement of both funds generated locally and grants from government.

According to him, "Uburu people donated the land to church of Scotland Mission in 1912 not to Presbyterian Church of Nigeria. When the Church of Scotland was leaving, the Presbyterian church of Nigeria came in probably, because most of the workers are members of the church, especially the Governor of the Old Eastern Region, Late Ezeogo Dr. Akanu Ibiam, but ownership was never transferred to them.

"The hospital was offering qualitative services until in the 90s, when the Church of Scotland stopped sending expatriates from Netherlands, and the clinical services and management became completely indigenous with attendant deterioration.

"The host community Uburu, started complaining about the ugly trend in the hospital. There was no corporate social responsibility, failure of Presbyterian Joint Health Institute, which was established by the hospital, but could not secure accreditation for years before it was closed down and students moved to EBSU where they graduated.

The Commissioner noted that as a function of law, the lease of ownership expired in 2011 having lasted 100 years, adding that the community waited patiently until the lease of ownership expired and the agitation to quit.

Dr. Umezuruike said that either the Presbyterian Church, or any other body linked to the ownership failed to apply for the renewal of the lease of ownership.

He stated that in other to forestall total breakdown of law and order, the State Executive Council of 14th July 2020, in accordance with Land Use Act (Cap L.5Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004), revoked the right of occupancy for overriding public interest.