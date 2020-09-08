Africa: Covid-19 Vaccine - Africa Is At the Back of the Queue, Says Shabir Madhi

7 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

Scientists are on the road to making history with the quickest turnaround time for the development of a vaccine. As we inch closer to the finish line, the ongoing conversation on "equal access" has experts concerned about whether Africa will again be last in line for life-saving Covid-19 vaccines.

Vaccinologist, Professor Shabir Madhi says Africa is way down on the pecking order to receive the Covid-19 vaccine once it is developed.

Delivering a keynote address during a virtual dialogue around "public trust and the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines" on 4 September 2020, Madhi spoke about several barriers on the continent, including limited manufacturing capabilities, cost and supply-chain constraints and the dearth of clinical trials in Africa.

Facilitated by Professor Lawrence Stanberry from Columbia University, the address was followed by a discussion among panellists, Professor Helen Rees, executive director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute; Scott Dowell from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Stavros Nicolaou from Aspen Pharmacare and Arnaud Bernaert, head of Global Health and Healthcare at the World Economic Forum.

Madhi, a Professor of Vaccinology at Wits university and the vaccines and infectious diseases director at the South African Medical Research Council, is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

