Tunisia: Covid-19 - Ministerial Working Session On Preparations to Ensure Good Start to School Year

Tunis/Tunisia — A ministerial working session, chaired by Prime Minister Hichem mechichi, was held on Monday to discuss preparations to ensure a smooth return to school during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry, Education Minister Fathi Sallaouti said at the end of the meeting that the return to school will be gradual and flexible from Tuesday, September 15.

Measures will be taken according to the specificities of schools in coordination with stakeholders including ministries, committees, regional commissariats and unions representing the sector, said the minister.

According to the same source, the Minister of Education recalled that different parties are concerned by the start of the school year with the aim of ensuring the smooth running of the school year in this delicate situation.

In a statement Monday to TAP, the communication officer at the Ministry of Education Mohamed Haj Tayeb stressed that the start of the school year is maintained for September 15 in accordance with an agreement between the Ministry of Education and the trade union.