South Africa: Stage 1 Load Shedding Kicks in at 4pm

Eskom says Stage 1 load shedding will only kick in at 16:00 and last until 22:00 on Tuesday.

The power utility attributed the suspension of load shedding until 16:00 to the return of more generation units.

"As some units returned last night, there will be no load shedding between 08:00 and 16:00. However, please note that load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 16:00 -22:00 tonight," said the power utility on Tuesday.

After a week of rolling power cuts, Eskom suspended the day segment of its load shedding schedule, adding that it will communicate any changes to the supply situation.