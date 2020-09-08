South Africa: Stage 1 Load Shedding Kicks in at 4pm

8 September 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom says Stage 1 load shedding will only kick in at 16:00 and last until 22:00 on Tuesday.

The power utility attributed the suspension of load shedding until 16:00 to the return of more generation units.

"As some units returned last night, there will be no load shedding between 08:00 and 16:00. However, please note that load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 16:00 -22:00 tonight," said the power utility on Tuesday.

After a week of rolling power cuts, Eskom suspended the day segment of its load shedding schedule, adding that it will communicate any changes to the supply situation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.