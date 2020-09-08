Nigeria: Jigawa Flood Claim 24 Lives

The Jigawa State Civil Society Forum has called on the federal government to use the ecological fund allocation to provide a lasting solution to the perennial floods that kill many and displace thousands annually.

Chairman of the umbrella of all civil societies in the state, (Civil Societies Forum), Comrade Musbahu Basirika, made the call in an interview with Leadership in Dutse

He said the damage caused by the flood is very devastating as over 20 people were confirmed dead, while over 100,000 displaced and thousands of Hectares of farm lands washed away.

Comrade Basirika said instead of fire brigade approach given to the perennial disaster through the distribution of relief materials to victims, Federal government should think out of box to use ecological funds to tackle the main causes of the disaster.

He said there is comprehensive report on the areas affected by the flooding every year, and the measures that can be taken to control the problem.

While given update of the flood, the executive secretary, Jigawa State Emergency Relief Management Agency, (SEMA), Alhaji Yusuf Sani said, so far, 24 people are confirm dead who were majority children.

The reports available to us indicate that four people died in Gwaram, three in Babura, Ringim and Malam Madori local government areas, and two in Birnin kudu and Guri local government areas respectively.

According to the executive secretary, "many of the victims lost their lives as a result of building collapse caused by heavy rainfall in the affected areas, and other washed away by over flooded river."

Yusuf Sani added that over 50,000 families were displaced, while hundred thousand hectares of farm produce worth hundreds millions of Naira washed away by the flood.