Nigeria: Imo Is Army Friendly State - Buratai

8 September 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Angela Nkwo-Akpolu

Owerri — The Army leadership has described Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State as a pillar of support to the institution.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has also described Imo State as a friendly state to the Nigerian Army.

Buratai made the commendation yesterday when the Army leadership paid a courtesy call on Governor Uzodimma ahead of the opening ceremony of Regimental Sergeant Major Convention 2020 holding in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Represented by the Army Chief of Policy and Plan, Lt. Gen. L. O. Adeosun, Buratai said they were in Government House, Owerri as "mark of respect" for Governor Uzodimma, and in appreciation of all the support he has shown to the Army in Imo State.

According to him, under Governor Uzodimma's watch, Imo is a friendly State to the Nigerian Army, even as he expressed hope that the relationship that exists between the Army and Imo State is sustainable.

The host, Major-Gen. Lasisi Adegboye who is General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigeria Army, Enugu and Major-Gen. U. S. Yakubu, Chief of Administration, Army in their welcome addresses urged the RSMs to pass their experiences to the younger ones.

While declaring the event open, the Chief of Army Staff whose address was read by Lt. Gen. Adeosun said the convention is one of the training avenues to achieve his mission for the Nigerian Army.

"It is necessary you are adequately trained to play the role of bridge builder between the army officers and soldiers," Buratai said, adding that the need to strengthen regimentation and discipline in the institution and at the barracks cannot be overemphasized.

Governor Uzodimma in his remarks assured the Army that he will continue to partner with them for better security of lives and property in Imo and beyond.

He applauded the Army for the successes the institution has recorded in the country collaborating with sister agencies, and urged the leadership to intensify efforts to ensure that normal life returns in the North East where the people still feel insecure.

