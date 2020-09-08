South Africa: EFF Members 'Attack' Clicks Stores After Hair Advert Causes Outrage

7 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder said of about 880 Clicks stores, at least 400 were forced to close to protect customers and staff.

More than 400 Clicks stores countrywide experienced protest action on Monday after members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) "attacked", in some cases causing moderate to extensive damage.

EFF members tell an eNCA cameraman to leave a Clicks store outside Goodwood Mall in Cape Town. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

The "attacks" followed a directive from EFF party leader Julius Malema. On Sunday, Malema tweeted:

"@Clicks_SA see you tomorrow. Fellow fighters and ground forces; ATTACK."

This came after Clicks put out an advert which described black women's hair as "dry and damaged" and "frizzy and dull", while labelling white women's hair as fine, flat and normal.

On Monday, Daily Maverick visited several Clicks stores in the Johannesburg area, including at Sandton City, Centurion Mall, Newtown and Kerk Street, in downtown Johannesburg.

Extensive damage was caused at the Lemon Tree Shopping Centre Clicks in Alberton, where items were ripped off shelves and flung on the floor and the glass entrance doors shattered....

