Nigeria: We're Not Interested in Electoral Outcomes but Credibility - INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has again expressed commitment to conducting free and fair governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states, assuring that it has no interest in who emerges as governors of both states.

Chief Press Secretary CPS to the INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi stated this on Monday at a Webinar organized by the International Press Centre IPC and Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria ACSPN.

The webinar had the theme: "Edo/Ondo Elections: The imperative of Safety Consciousness and Conflict Sensitivity in Media Coverage and Reportage."

According to him, INEC is not interested in the outcome of the elections but the credibility of the process.

"It is the duty of INEC to provide a level playing field. We are not interested in the outcome of the elections but the credibility of the process, to ensure that materials get to the polling unit in good time", he said.

Oyekanmi said INEC will make use of its new Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of the COVID-19 Pandemic, as well as its Regulations and Guidelines to deliver on its mandate. While appealing to journalists to be fair in their reportage, Oyekanmi assured of a better relationship with journalist in election coverage.

