Nigeria: We're Ready for Polls, IGP Assures, Orders PMF Commanders to Be Neutral, Civil

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has charged Commanders of the 97 Police Mobile Force, PMF, Squadrons across the nation to exhibit high-level professionalism, neutrality and embrace a citizen-friendly approach in policing the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

The IGP gave the charge during a meeting he summoned with Squadron (PMF) Commanders to discuss the prevailing security situation in the country. IGP Adamu used the occasion to reassure the residents of Edo and Ondo states, of the full preparedness of the Nigeria Police Force in conjunction with INEC and other security agencies to ensure the success of both elections. He also warned political gladiators and the electorates in the Edo and Ondo states elections to situate all their electioneering activities within the dictates of the rule of law, noting: "They should be guided by the reality that no political ambition of any individual is more critical than our common national security interests".

The conference centred on the deployment of the PMF for the elections and general review of the current internal security threats in the country. The IGP noted that the PMF which has remained at the forefront of tactical operations in the country, is central to the operational plans of the Force towards a successful election in the two states.

The IGP, who observed that the elections are coming on the heels of the just concluded PMF Commanders' course held at Ende Hills, Nasarawa State, charged the officers to take advantage of the new insights and experiences drawn from the training to positively impact their leadership roles in the elections and beyond.

"Hence, while we assure the residents of the two states that we shall provide adequate security that will guarantee a level-playing field for political actors and electorates to exercise their franchise in the most peaceful and free manner, I affirm that anyone, regardless of his or her political leaning, that attempts to test our will, by threatening our democratic values and national security on account of his or her electoral interests shall be promptly identified, isolated and brought to desired justice," he said."

On the implementation of community policing strategy, the IGP told the Squadron Commanders, "Our Policing vision is now built on the principle of Community policing, which is driven by the principle of trust and partnership between the Police and its citizens. This requires that we must of necessity, alter our policing orientation and strategies and embrace the new paradigm which prioritizes the interest of the citizens, rule of law and professionalism"

"Trust and partnership can never be engendered with the citizens by any police detachment whose conducts alienate the community that they are engaged, paid, and deployed to serve and protect. I am therefore, constantly worried when I hear reports of gross misconducts by your personnel, particularly in relation to excessive use of force and incivility to citizens. This can only occur as a result of leadership dereliction on your part as Commanders. This situation must stop forthwith."

Consequently, IGP Adamu warned: "Henceforth, you shall be held vicariously liable for any misconduct of your personnel and this could attract serious disciplinary actions which may include your being relieved of your post as Squadron Commanders. You are therefore charged to return to your squadrons and exhibit professional leadership that will glorify the force and enhance your squadrons to the public in the spirit of Community policing".

Similarly, IGP Adamu on Monday flagged - off the Enrolment of Retired Police Personnel on the National Health Insurance scheme with a disclosure that the scheme which shall be in batches, has been decentralized for the convenience of 'Our Retired Officers'.

Vanguard