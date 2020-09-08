South Africa: 31 Cattle Donated to Feed Communities in North West

8 September 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will on Thursday donate 31 culled cattle to the provincial Department of Social Development as part of its food relief programme.

The cattle will be slaughtered and the meat distributed to feed those in need and those who have been severely affected by the extended COVID-19 lockdown across the North West province.

"Working with the provincial Department of Social Development, deserving households will be identified and the meat will be distributed to them, especially child-headed homes.

"The gesture of donating the meat is to contribute towards fighting food and nutrition insecurity, and restoring the dignity of the most vulnerable people in the province," the department said on Tuesday.

The handing over ceremony will be held at the Potchefstroom College of Agriculture.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.