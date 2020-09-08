Somalia: UK Government Donates More Equipment to Somali National Army

7 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Somali National Army has received more boost in the fight against al-Shabaab after the UK government donated military vehicles to help hunt down terrorists.

The equipment which includes tractor trucks, off-road vehicles among others will be used in the fight against the Somali militants affiliated to al-Qaeda.

While receiving the donations, defence minister Hassan Ali Mohamed said the vehicles will be useful now as the SNA intensifies battle against Al-Shabab militants from key areas they still occupy.

"We thank the government of UK for with this force enablers and with this equipment, we can improve our operations and kick out Alshabab from the key areas they occupy," Minister Hassan said.

A number of countries donated equipment to support the Somali military in the fight against Alshabab which is linked to AlQaeda fighting to topple the U.N backed fragile government.

In August this year, the Turkish government which is a longtime ally of the horn of Africa nation donated 12 off-road vehicles and 12 armoured vehicles to the Somali military which was weakened by three decades of civil war.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.