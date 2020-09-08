Somalia Ranked Top Seven in World's Cheapest Internet Countries

Somalia has been ranked as the most affordable mobile internet in Africa and the seventh in the world in a new study revealed.

according to a survey conducted by British technology research firm Cable which established the average cost of 1GB of mobile data in 228 countries in 2020.

"Somalia has the cheapest data in Africa where 1GB of data costs $0.55 on average from $6 last year, it is seventh in the world. In East Africa, Tanzania is the leading country with citizens paying per GB for the service," the report states.

In Africa, Somalia is followed by Sudan at position 13, Algeria 15th, Reunion 22nd, Tanzania 23rd, Ghana 34th, Western Sahara 36th, Morocco 37th, Kenya, Mayotte 44th, Egypt 45th while Djibouti closed the top 50 indexes at position 48.

All East African nations are ranked in the top 100. Tanzania and Kenya are followed by Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi in the affordability index where people pay $1.50, $1.75 and $2.28, respectively.

Zambia, Tunisia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda, Congo, Guinea, Burundi, Lesotho, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso and Mauritius all make it in the top 100, surpassing developed economies such as Germany, the United States, Switzerland, South Korea, Belgium, Portugal, New Zealand, Norway and Netherlands.