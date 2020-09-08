Cameroon: Cushioning Effects of Floods - Presidential Gifts Inundate Far North Region

Territorial Administration Minister on September 6, 2020 distributed huge stocks of diverse materials meant to comfort the population, victims of recent floods.

President Paul Biya has once again shown his legendary compassion to the people of the Far North Region, hit by floods owing to recurrent heavy rains. Given that the natural disaster has affected farmland, agriculture and even compromised comfortable living for many households, the Head of State has supported the victims with basic necessities to keep life going while sustainable solutions are being sought to the disturbingly raging problem.

Territorial Administration Minister, Atanga Nji Paul on Sunday September 6, 2020 chaired a colourful and heavily-attended ceremony at the courtyard of Far North Governor's Office to hand over the Presidential relief materials to representatives of the affected population for distribution at the grassroots level.

The beneficiary localities include Kai-Kai, Pette, Waza, Maga, Maroua among others from some four Divisions of the Region. The ceremony was within the framework of an interministerial working visit to the Region from September 3-7, 2020.

Without being exhaustive, the materials comprised mattresses, blankets, mats, rice, savon, buckets, beans, maize, sugar, groundnut oil, improved seeds and diverse agricultural inputs meant to cushion the effects of the disaster.

Addressing the huge crowd of recipients and local administrative and traditional authorities who turned up for the ceremony, Minister Atanga Nji Paul said President Paul Biya is a father of the nation and has the interest of all his sons and daughters at heart. He invited the beneficiary population to continually hold unto the one and indivisible Cameroon, respecting institutions of the Republic and the person who incarnates them-President Paul Biya.

He reminded the population that the seven-minister interninisterial delegation he led to the Far North Region was to assess the situation of the floods so as to see what could be done to stop it. "This tells you how much President Paul Biya loves you and the entire region," the Minister said. But not without reminding the population to show proof of responsibility by keeping their localities clean and desisting from throwing dirts anyhow.

Other speakers who took to the rostrum notably the Mayor of Maroua and representative of the beneficiaries praised the Head of State and First Lady for their usual concern, promising to work with him and the government in seeking lasting solutions to the multiple problems that hamper better living in the region. A motion of support to the Head of State was read and handed to the Minister for onward transmission as a sign of their gratitude.