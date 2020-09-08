Cameroon: Infrastructure Dev't in Far North - Government's Attention Remains Unabated

The interministerial delegation comprising seven Ministers combed the Region this weekend evaluating works on different sites as well as handing Presidential assistance to flood victims.

The population of the Far North Region have been reassured of the constant solicitude of the Head of State and the determination of the entire government to round off with ongoing development projects therein and draw up of fresh ones all in a bit to make life better for them. Be it roads, urban development or any other life-boosting projects, the interministerial delegation that has been criss-crossing the region since September 3, 2020 spent the whole weekend on different sites telling the people that government's attention in all development projects in the region remains unabated.

Dyke In Avakai

Going by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Atanga Nji Paul who let the delegation to the locality to evaluate the situation of the dyke destroyed by heavy rains, all is being done to rebuild the broken infrastructure. He disclosed that with the rains still hitting the Far North, like most regions in the country, effective work can only be done in the dry season. The competent Ministers, he added, are deep at work to come up with a feasible reconstruction plan that will be submitted for the approval of the Head of State who dispatched the team.

Construction of Maroua-Bogo Road

Officials of SNER company, a Chadian firm constructing the 39km axis, told the visiting Members of Government that 84 per cent of the project is executed given that 24 km of the road is already tarred. They said even though construction work has been hampered by material production notably granular, all is being done to surmount the challenge and hand over the project by December 2020. Even before that, the tarred stretch is already a booster to socio-economic development on the road course as movement is increasingly being made easier and the population now buys and sells with little stress.

Maroua-Mora Raod

One of the points of satisfaction of the interministerial visit to the Far North Regions was no doubt the progress recorded on the construction of the close to 62-km road linking Maroua to Mora. The contracting firm told the Ministers that over 60 per cent of what is expected is already in place. According to Mengue Serge of the project's control mission, 40 km of the road is already tarred and adjustments made on the thickness and sidewalks of the infrastructure so as to contain the huge traffic on the transnational road.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the delegation drove passed the road course, the paved path enabled for a smooth ride as work intensified on the remaining section. Owing to floods in the region with collapsing bridges that slow down work in no small way, the contractor pleaded with government to extend the delivery date so that quality infrastructure can be served the State.

Mora-Dibanga-Kousseri Stretch

The worry on that transnational road is this axis hit by several hitches. Even though it was given to the military engineering corps owing to insecurity that caused Chinese to chicken out, insufficient equipment doesn't seem to be helping the situation. Potholes coupled with floods make movement on the stretch nightmarish. Movement between Mora and Waza was even perturbed at press time as hundreds of trucks were stationed at the Tchakarmari neighbourhood, some 47 km to Waza, as a result of floods that almost cut the road into two.

Bogo Municipal Houses

The ambitious project to dot the Bogo municipality in the Diamare Division with modern houses that would either be rented out or sold to capable citizens is ongoing. The constructing firm, Ets Rafigatou, told the interministerial delegation Friday September 4, 2020 that the project to construct the 20 individual housing units is 43 per cent complete and that all is being done to deliver the infrastructure in fine form. It emerged from the project's fact sheet that the over FCFA 306 million contract is funded by the country's housing loan fund, Credit Foncier and promoted by the Special Council Fund for Mutual Assistance, FEICOM.

Ministers instructed the project owner, Mayor of Bogo Council, to engage lighting and water projects so that once construction works are done on the houses, they can be immediately put on the market to meet the needs of the population.