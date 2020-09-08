South Africa: Umkhosi Womhlanga - This Year's Zulu Reed Dance Was Like No Other

analysis

There was an unusual shift in focus at this year's traditional Reed Dance in KwaZulu-Natal. For a start, the event was reduced to one day instead of four. And the regular sight of thousands of singing, dancing Zulu maidens was noticeably absent.

Exceptional times call for exceptional measures, and the Zulu tradition known as Umkhosi woMhlanga is no exception. This year, as a result of Covid-19, only 30 maidens were invited to participate in a scaled-down ceremony at the Zulu monarch's eNyokeni royal palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is the last time these maidens will appear at the ceremony. According to Phathisa Mfuyo, spokesperson for the province's department of arts and culture, this is because they will be marrying soon.

This year, the message was directed at the perpetrators of gender-based violence.

It is usually the maidens who present King Zwelithini with their reeds. This year, however, it was the king who gave gifts to the maidens. And instead of reeds, they carried placards calling for an end to gender-based violence.

Last year's ceremony took place amid a wave of nationwide protests following the brutal murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana. This year, the event was held after the...