Khartoum — The Egyptian Charge D' Affairs in Sudan, Naser Zaki has announced that the Egyptian Health Minister, Dr. Hala Zaid wll start visit to Sudan tomorrow, Tuesday.

Zaki said in press statement, Monday, at Khartoum airport during handing over of consignment of Egyptian assistances to Sudan that Dr. Hala , accompanied by a 20-doctrs medical delegation, will start Sudan visit, Tuesday.

The medical delegation includes physicians and nurses specialized in epidemics control.