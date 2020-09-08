Sudan: President Kiir Receives Lt. Gen. Kabbashi in Juba

Juba — The President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, received Monday in the Presidential Palace in Juba the member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, who conveyed to President Kiir the greetings and thanks of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers for hosting the peace negotiations between the government and the Revolutionary Front which lasted for one year.

The head of South Sudan mediation team, Advisor Tut Gulwak, said that Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin has informed President Salva Kiir on a number of issues pertinent to the peace process in Sudan and thanked him for South Sudan State's hosting and sponsorship to the negotiations.

He reviewed his affirmation that the final signing of the peace agreement will be on October 2nd.