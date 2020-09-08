Sudan: Hamdouk Arrives in Singa

Singa — Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk arrived in Singa, capital of Sinnar State today on a one-day visit to the state to show solidarity with the people affected by the floods of the Blue Nile that swept the state recently.

Hamdouk is accompanied during the visit by Ministers of Interior, Labor, and Cabinet Affairs and representative of the Forces of Feedom and Change Ibrahim Al-Shiekh.

The Prime Minister was received upon arrival at the airstrip of the 17th. Infantry Division in Singa town by Governor of Sinnar State Al-Mahi Suliman and members of the government of the state.

Hamdouk received the military salute from officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of the division and inspected the parade.